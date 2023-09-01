Red Line stabbing: Man wounded during argument on downtown train

A man was stabbed during an argument while riding a CTA train Thursday night in the Loop.

The 25-year-old was riding a Red Line train around 11:21 p.m. near the Jackson station when he got into an argument with a male who cut him in the arm with a sharp object, according to police.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and the victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. He was listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.