Dozen more sought in downtown looting: police

Police on Monday released video and photos of a dozen people wanted for stealing from a Loop business during widespread looting in August.

The video shows people stealing from a business Aug. 10 in the first block of North State Street, according to Chicago police.

The photos are just a handful of the dozens of images and videos that police have released as they search for hundreds of people who looted downtown Chicago in the wake of a police shooting in Englewood.

Police say these people are wanted for stealing from a business Aug. 10, 2020, in the first block of North State Street. | Chicago police

Weeks before — in late May — looting broke out in downtown and other parts of the city during protests against George Floyd’s killing at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Three Looting Task Force at 312-744-8263 or email 630LootingTaskForce@chicagopolice.org.

