Dozens of dogs and cats arrive in Chicago from Carolinas

Nearly 100 cats and dogs have arrived in Chicago to escape Hurricane Dorian.

26 dogs and 63 cats were trucked to Chicago’s Anti-Cruelty Society to aid a shelter that will soon be inundated with homeless pets.

It was a nearly 15-hour journey -- more than 900 miles by semi -- from a shelter in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to Chicago’s River North neighborhood.

"It's been an intense 48 hours, but we always welcome it and we look forward to it,” said Lydia Krupinski of the Anti-Cruelty Society.

Dorian hit the Myrtle Beach area Thursday as a Category 2 hurricane. Right now, more than a hundred thousand customers are without power and tornados are possible.

Chicago shelters often step in to assist during natural disasters so the affected shelter can work on re-covering and re-homing pets that were abandoned by their owners.

The pets will be available for adoption within the next couple of days.

If you would like to assist, head to anticruelty.org to donate or foster the little evacuees.