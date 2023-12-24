Temporary ground stop issued for multiple flights at Midway Airport

Expand / Collapse search

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Dense fog rolled into the Chicago area late Saturday night causing headaches for people traveling this holiday weekend. Southwest Airlines says there have been 53 flight cancelations in their network at Midway Airport.

CHICAGO - Dense fog has led to several flight cancelations and delays on Sunday at Midway International Airport for holiday travelers. 

As of Sunday evening, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a temporary ground stop notice for some Southwest Airlines departures to Midway until 7:30 p.m.

During the early morning hours, Southwest Airlines issued a statement saying that the fog caused limited visibility and prevented inbound aircraft from landing at Midway.

This led to an influx of cancelations and delays, which continued throughout the day. 

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available. 