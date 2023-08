article

Evanston police said that about 70 weapons were turned in at a gun buyback on Saturday.

The buyback was held at Mount Zion Baptist Church and was open to residents of Evanston, Skokie, Wilmette and the north side of Chicago.

The people who turned in guns were offered amnesty.

People who turned in guns were given $100 per weapon, and $25 for ammunition and BB guns.