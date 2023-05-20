'Dreadhead Cowboy' arrested for riding horse in Hammond city limits again, hitting police officer

A man known widely in the Chicago area as the Dreadhead Cowboy was arrested in Hammond on Thursday.

Hammond Police responded to the 7000 block of Indianapolis Boulevard for reports of someone riding a horse down the street.

Adam Hollingsworth, a.k.a., the Dreadhead Cowboy, was found with his horse.

Police have told Hollingsworth numerous times that it is against city ordinance to have, possess, or ride a horse within city limits.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

He attempted to get on his horse while police tried to stop him. At that time Hollingsworth "threw an elbow," striking one of the police officers.

He was arrested for battery on a police officer, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

No further information is available at this time.