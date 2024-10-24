'Dressed in History': Chicago History Museum highlights unique fashion treasures

Fashion takes center stage at a new exhibit at the Chicago History Museum.

The "Dressed in History" exhibit features over 70 artifacts, showcasing everything from everyday attire, like a children’s wool coat from the 1880s, to iconic Air Jordans from the 1990s. Many of these pieces have never been displayed to the public before.

Highlights include couture items from renowned designers such as Christian Dior, Gianni Versace, and Chanel, as well as unique clothing pieces that blur the lines between fashion and art, like a large floppy hat crafted from a single long zipper.

Additionally, the exhibit features a variety of accessories, including fine jewelry, gloves and shoes, offering a comprehensive look at the evolution of style through the ages.

Jessica Pushor, the Exhibition curator, said this year is the 100th anniversary of the costume collection and the 50th anniversary of the Museum’s Costume Council.