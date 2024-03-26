Driver, 33, dies in Far South Side crash

A woman suffered a medical emergency while driving and died in a crash Tuesday morning in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

The 33-year-old was driving northbound around 7:40 a.m. when she rear-ended a Ford Bronco in the 1100 block of South Halsted Street, according to police. She was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released her identity.

A 65-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man who were in the Bronco suffered minor injuries and were taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital. They were listed in good condition.

Police said the 33-year-old woman suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.

No further information was provided.