Driver airlifted after car crashes into utility pole in Harvard
Photos courtesy of Harvard Fire Protection District
HARVARD, Ill. - A man was airlifted to a Rockford hospital early Thursday after his vehicle struck a utility pole in a serious crash in McHenry County, officials said.
Single-car crash
The backstory:
Emergency crews with the Harvard Fire Protection District responded to the 7800 block of Route 14 around 1:34 a.m., where they found a heavily damaged vehicle with the driver trapped inside. The crash also brought down a power line, prompting coordination with utility officials due to the added danger at the scene.
Firefighters extricated the man within 10 minutes and began life-saving efforts before he was flown by medical helicopter to Javon Bea Hospital–Riverside in Rockford. He suffered critical, life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
The roadway reopened by 4:30 a.m., but ComEd crews were expected to remain in the area into the morning to complete repairs. Fire departments from Marengo and Hebron-Alden-Greenwood assisted at the scene, and the Harvard Police Department is handling the investigation.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Harvard Fire Protection District.