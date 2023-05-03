Driver charged with DUI following multi-vehicle crash in Lake County

A driver involved in a multi-vehicle crash while allegedly fleeing the scene of a retail theft in Vernon Hills was charged with a DUI.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office says Jariah Terrell, 24, of Chicago, was driving under the influence of drugs when she was involved in a crash in Mettawa on March 6.

At about 3:45 p.m., Lake County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the intersection of Route 60 and St. Mary's Road for a traffic crash with injuries.

A 2018 Kia Optima, driven by Terrell, was traveling eastbound on Route 60, and the occupants inside the vehicle were involved in a retail theft in Vernon Hills.

Following the retail theft, the driver of the Kia fled eastbound on Route 60 and drove recklessly at a high rate of speed, according to the sheriff's office.

As the Kia approached St. Mary's Road, the stop light was red for Route 60 traffic, the sheriff's office said.

The Kia ran the red light and was struck by a southbound 2012 GMC Sierra. The Kia left the roadway and drove into a wooden fence.

The GMC collided with a 2016 Toyota four-runner, which was facing northbound in the turn lane to turn left onto westbound Route 60.

Jariah Terrell (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

Terrell and four others were hospitalized following the crash. A passenger in the Kia, allegedly involved in the earlier theft, was impaled by the wooden fence.

The sheriff's office says Terrell is facing charges connected to the retail theft, as well as, driving under the influence of cannabis.