Suspect involved in Vernon Hills retail theft impaled by wooden fence after multi-vehicle crash

Three vehicles were involved in a crash Monday afternoon after a reported retail theft in Vernon Hills.

At about 3:45 p.m., Lake County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the intersection of Route 60 and St. Mary's Road in Mettawa for a traffic crash with injuries.

It was determined that three vehicles were involved in the crash.

According to preliminary information, a 2018 Kia Optima was traveling eastbound on Route 60, and the occupants inside the vehicle were involved in a retail theft in Vernon Hills.

Following the retail theft, the driver of the Kia fled eastbound on Route 60 and drove recklessly at a high rate of speed.

As the Kia approached St. Mary's Road, the stop light was red for Route 60 traffic, the sheriff's office said.

The Kia ran the red light and was struck by a southbound 2012 GMC Sierra. The Kia left the roadway and drove into a wooden fence.

The GMC collided with a 2016 Toyota four-runner, which was facing northbound in the turn lane to turn left onto westbound Route 60.

The driver of the GMC, a 34-year-old Round Lake Beach man, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, a 60-year-old man from Michigan, and his passenger, a 23-year-old man from Riverwoods, were uninjured, the sheriff's office said.

The driver of the Kia was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A front-seat passenger in the Kia was impaled by a wooden fence post and transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.

The retail theft remains under investigation by Vernon Hills Police Department.