Driver crashes into Cook County Sheriff squad car in Niles

A driver crashed into a Cook County Sheriff vehicle after running a red light in Niles on Wednesday morning.

Niles police say a 19-year-old woman driving an Acura MDX was traveling north on Greenwood Avenue around 12:39 a.m. when she ran a red light and struck a Sheriff's deputy who was headed east on Golf Road.

The squad car was being driven by a 41-year-old officer and there was a 37-year-old officer in the passenger seat.

The two vehicles collided in the intersection of Golf Road and Greenwood Avenue.

Body worn cameras confirmed the 19-year-old driver disregard a red light.

The two officers involved were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Acura refused medical treatment at the scene.

The driver was cited for running the light and not reducing speed to avoid a crash. Impairment was not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

There were partial lane closures near the scene for about an hour from the time of the initial call.