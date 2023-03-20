Driver crashes into tree along Lake Shore Drive

A woman was hospitalized after crashing her car into a tree along Lake Shore Drive Monday morning on Chicago's South Side.

The 24-year-old was driving southbound around 3:38 a.m. in the 9100 block of South Lake Shore Drive when she lost control and struck a tree, police said.

The driver was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was listed in fair condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

She was issued one citation.