Driver crashes stolen car after leading police on high-speed chase in Lake County

Four people fled from a car that crashed into another driver following a high-speed chase from police in Lake County Wednesday morning.

Mundelein police issued an alert searching for a stolen 2020 Cadillac that was last seen near Route 120 and 45 in Grayslake around 4:30 a.m.

A Lake County Sheriff's detective was heading east on Route 120 when the Cadillac and a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder sped past him going upwards of 100 mph.

The detective attempted to pull the vehicles over, but they continued to speed out of sight.

As the sheriff's detective neared the Greenleaf Street offramp on Route 120 just south of Gurnee, he saw the Nissan was involved in a crash with a 2008 BMW.

Four individuals fled from the Nissan. Two adults were in the BMW at the time, and they were transported to Lake Forest Hospital with minor injuries.

A sheriff’s canine was on scene tracking the individuals who fled, but the track ended in a parking lot just south of the crash scene. Investigators say the suspects likely got into a different vehicle.

The Nissan Pathfinder, which was previously reported stolen out of Waukegan, was likely involved in the theft of the Cadillac, investigators say.

The Cadillac was found abandoned in the 1700 block of McAree Drive, Waukegan, by a sheriff’s detective.

Mundelein Police Department Evidence Technicians are inevtigating the theft. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Waukegan Police Department, and Mundelein Police Department are all investigating.