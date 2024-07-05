Driver ejected, killed in single-car crash on Bishop Ford Freeway

A driver died after being ejected from their vehicle during a single-car crash Friday morning on the Bishop Ford Freeway.

A white GMC SUV struck the median barrier around 5:50 a.m. and the driver was ejected from the vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-94 near 115th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the SUV, was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

All southbound lanes were temporarily closed as police investigated.

The initial cause of the crash was not immediately clear.