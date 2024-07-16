Driver fatally struck by Metra train in Ingleside identified

A man who was killed when his vehicle was struck by a commuter train Monday morning in north suburban Ingleside has been identified.

Randy Koppen, 70, of McHenry, was pronounced dead from blunt force injuries after his vehicle was struck by a Metra train around 7:35 a.m., according to a statement from the Lake County Coroner's Office.

Authorities responded to a crash involving a train in the area of Larkin Lane and Wilson Road, and located a heavily damaged vehicle just off the roadway, the statement said.

Koppen, the driver and only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Metra Police Department.