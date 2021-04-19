Driver flees after crashing into 2 police cars in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A driver rear-ended two police vehicles Sunday evening in East Garfield Park.
Officers were conducting a traffic stop about 9 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Jackson Boulevard when the male driver rear-ended the squad car, Chicago police said.
The driver then rammed into a second police vehicle while fleeing the scene, police said.
No officers were injured in the incident and the squad cars suffered only minor damage, police said.
The driver is not in custody.