Driver killed in crash on I-80/94 in NW Indiana

A driver was killed in a crash with a semi on Interstate 80/94 in Northwest Indiana early Wednesday morning.

Indiana State Police said the driver of a Jeep struck a crash cushion between the interstate and the exit ramp to Calumet Avenue at 1 a.m.

The Jeep spun out and stopped facing east in the westbound lanes of I-80/94. The car was then struck, nearly head-on, by a Volvo semi-truck and trailer.

The driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead on the scene. The semi-truck driver was not injured.

Police said the identity of the driver who was killed will be released by the Lake County Coroner’s Office once the family has been notified.