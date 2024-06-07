Driver killed in crash on Tri-State Tollway near O'Hare airport identified

One driver has died and three others are hospitalized after a crash on the Tri-State Tollway near O'Hare International Airport.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Friday on I-294 southbound, near Golf Road in the inbound lanes and prompted a massive response from police and first responders.

Details on what led to the crash are unknown, but Illinois State Police said it was a "four-unit, rear-end, chain reaction, fatal crash."

The driver who was killed in the crash was identified Saturday by the Cook County Medical Examiner as 76-year-old Bernice Pawilan, of Ingleside.

Three other drivers were injured in the wreck and taken to area hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.

Three lanes of traffic were blocked off as crews worked the scene and drivers were urged to find alternate routes.