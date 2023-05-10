Driver killed in rear-end crash on Dan Ryan Expressway

A driver was killed in a rear end crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Wednesday morning.

Illinois State Police responded to northbound I-94 at 95th Street around 12:27 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

A driver was killed after their vehicle was rear-ended. The driver of the striking vehicle was transported to an area hospital with injuries.

I-94 northbound was shut down for investigation, but has since reopened as of 5:30 a.m.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No further information is available at this time.