Driver killed in rear-end crash on Dan Ryan Expressway

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
CHICAGO - A driver was killed in a rear end crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Wednesday morning. 

Illinois State Police responded to northbound I-94 at 95th Street around 12:27 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash. 

A driver was killed after their vehicle was rear-ended. The driver of the striking vehicle was transported to an area hospital with injuries. 

I-94 northbound was shut down for investigation, but has since reopened as of 5:30 a.m.

No further information is available at this time.