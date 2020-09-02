Driver killed when vehicle rolls over, catches fire on Bishop Ford

One person was killed in a fiery crash Wednesday on the Bishop Ford Freeway on the Far South Side.

The vehicle was southbound about 2:45 a.m. in the center lane of I-94 when it veered off the road to the right and hit the 130th Street overpass, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

It rolled over multiple times and burst into flames, state police said. The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

All southbound lanes were closed for investigation after the crash, but they were reopened by 5:30 a.m., state police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.