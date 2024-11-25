Driver killed in Woodstock crash

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Photos courtesy of the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District.

A driver was killed in a single-car crash Sunday night in northwest suburban Woodstock.

His vehicle crashed into a tree around 10 p.m. in the 400 block of East Kimball Avenue, according to the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District.

Police officers performed CPR on the driver, who was transferred to an ambulance where he was pronounced dead, officials said. He has not yet been identified by the McHenry County Coroner.

Kimball Avenue was closed in both directions for the crash investigation.

The Woodstock Police Department and the McHenry County Regional Major Crash Assistant Team are investigating the cause of the crash.