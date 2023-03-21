Driver rescued after car plunges into Chicago lagoon

A driver was rescued after her car plunged into a lagoon in East Garfield Park Tuesday morning.

At about 11:08 a.m., the Marine Unit responded to the 100 block of North Central Park Drive for a call of a vehicle in a lagoon, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was assisted out of the water and transported to an area hospital in good condition.

The vehicle that was submerged was also recovered and towed, police said.

No additional information was released.