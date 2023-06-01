Driver shot in Belmont Central

A man was shot while driving early Thursday in the Belmont Central neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The 22-year-old was driving westbound just before 2 a.m. in the 2300 block of North Major Avenue when gunfire broke out and struck him in the shoulder, police said.

He was transported by paramedics to Loyola University Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

There is no one in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.