Driver strikes 3 people in Lake View hit and run

A driver struck three pedestrians in a hit and run Sunday morning in Lake View on the North Side.

About 12:50 a.m., a man driving a BMW northbound on Broadway Street struck a man and woman, both 39, who were walking across the street westbound on Irving Park Road, Chicago police said.

The driver then did a U-turn and struck a 55-year-old male bicyclist trying to help the man and woman, police said.

He then struck a fence in the 3800 block of Broadway Street and was placed into custody by officers, police said.

The woman and bicyclist were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with head trauma where they were listed in critical condition, police said.

The 39-year-old man was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston with leg pain where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Advertisement

The alleged offender was treated for bruises on his face at Illinois Masonic and charges are pending against him, police said.