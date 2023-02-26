Driver was impaired when he crashed into trooper's car, Indiana State Police say

article

Indiana State Police said a driver was impaired when he crashed into a trooper's car in Porter County on Saturday.

The crash happened on the eastbound Indiana Toll Road near the Willowcreek Road exit at 5:30 p.m.

Indiana State Police said the left lane was blocked by a maintenance vehicle, and the trooper was parked near that vehicle with the emergency lights on.

The trooper was inside the patrol car when it was rear-ended by a white 2018 GMC Sierra pickup truck driven by Jeremy W. Lee, police said.

The trooper sustained non life-threatening injuries and was treated and released.

Lee was visibly impaired, police said, but refused field sobriety tests and a chemical test. A judge granted a blood draw, which was done at the hospital where Lee was treated for minor injuries.

Lee was taken into custody.