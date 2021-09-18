Driver who allegedly ran over motorcyclist doesn't have a license

article

A man has been charged in a suburban hit and run crash that left a motorcyclist seriously injured.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office said that Ruben Campuzano, 47, of Elgin, was responsible for Sept. 13 crash at Illinois Route 25 and Gilberts Street in unincorporated St. Charles Township.

Detectives found surveillance video, which was shared with the public. Two days later, a witness came forward to identify Campuzano as the possible driver.

Detectives said that Campuzano admitted to striking the motorcycle and said he did not stop because he doesn't have a valid driver's license.

Campuzano is charged with felony failure to report an injury accident, felony aggravated reckless driving and felony driving while license is suspended.

The 2020 Harley Davidson 3 wheel motorcycle was stopped at a red light when the SUV approached from behind while speeding and struck the motorcyclist. The SUV then fled north on Rt. 25, police said.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 72-year-old resident of St. Charles, was transported to a hospital in Elgin with potential life threatening injuries, according to police.