Drone video shows tornado damage in Chicago suburbs

The Manhattan Weather Channel on Facebook released drone video on Monday that shows extensive damage in the Chicago suburbs after a tornado struck late Sunday night.

"Here is some drone footage of the tornado damage first from Woodridge and then Naperville. near the end, you will see and entire house gone," the Manhattan Weather Channel posted on social media.

The National Weather Service confirmed that the damage is consistent with an EF-3 tornado, with winds gusting near 140 mph.

"This is the first significant (EF-2+) tornado to impact the Chicago Metropolitan Area since 2015, when an EF-3 tornado hit Coal City," the NWS Chicago posted on Twitter.

Five people were injured in the tornado event that struck Coal City in 2015.

In 1990, the strongest tornado ever recorded in the Chicago area tore through Plainfield, killing 29 people and injuring more than 300. The twister cut a 15-mile swath on its way to Crest Hill.

Following the tornado that hit late Sunday night in the Chicago suburbs, several people were injured, including one woman taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Ring video footage captured the tornado striking Naperville.

A local food pantry is providing assistance to families impacted by the severe weather.