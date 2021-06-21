Tornado video: Ring footage shows moment tornado hit Chicago suburbs

New Ring footage shows the moment a tornado swept through the Chicago suburbs late Sunday night.

The video was provided by Steve Siannas of Naperville.

One video shows a home’s driveway with a car parked as fierce winds began to pick up. A second video shows what appears to be a backyard when the winds became powerful and even a basketball hoop was blown over.

The suburbs impacted by the tornado were Naperville, Woodridge, Lisle and surrounding areas. Several people were injured, including one woman who was last reported to be in critical condition.

The tornado touchdown was confirmed about 11:10 p.m. near Route 53 and 75th Street in Woodridge, the National Weather Service said. The tornado packed winds of more than 100 mph.

A local food pantry is providing assistance to families impacted by the severe storm.

