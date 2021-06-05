Drought conditions remain steady, yet severe in Illinois

Illinois is in need of relief as drought conditions remained steady across the state on Saturday.

The 90-degree temperatures had everyone looking for ways to cool off. Chicago beaches were packed and local parks were a big hot spot as well.

"Right now, it's just really hot and dry," said Barbara Arnold.

And without enough rain lately, lawns and crops are indeed suffering.

On Saturday, many people at Fasel & Sons Garden Center were working to keep their greenery healthy.

"They're talking about their vegetables, their lawns particularly that really just aren't looking quite like they should," said Nathan Fasel of Fasel & Sons.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, all of Lake and McHenry County as well as portions of Cook, Kane and DuPage counties are in a severe drought.

Signs of drought stress include wilting, dry soil and color disfiguration.

"I’d like to see some rain because when I go out there to water everything’s bone dry," said Janis Garcia.

"We don’t try to water too much because we know everybody needs the water," Arnold said.

With temps above 80 degrees, experts say you must water grass and the garden up to two to three times a week. And a simple sprinkle isn’t enough. The roots must be soaked.

"So by watering very, very deeply and getting that water deep down in the soil those roots then grow deeper in search of it and that’s what we wanna have happen," Fasel said.

Rain is expected in the forecast in the next few days.