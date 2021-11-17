Drug overdoses surging across US

Drugs overdoses are surging in the United States, having taken more live than gun violence and car accidents combined.

From April 2020 to April 2021, more than 100,000 Americans died from drug overdoses a huge increase from the year before.

Overdoses spiked more than 30 percent and experts believe a lot of that was because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seventy percent of the overdoses involved men between the ages of 25 and 54-years-old.

It comes as a Washington D.C. crime lab is warning about a new Naloxone-resistant opioid. Naloxone is the drug that can be used to reverse overdoses.

The district says a needle turned in through D.C's needle exchange program tested positive for a new type of synthetic opioid.

Researchers believe drug users have been injecting it into themselves.

The Biden administration announced on Wednesday it’s working to try and make more Naloxone available to the public.