Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace catches fire

Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace caught fire on Tuesday afternoon.

The theater and events center is located at 100 Drury Lane.

According to Interim Fire Chief Johnny Turkovich, when firefighters arrived, they could smell something burning and evacuated the workers.

While investigating, it was determined that the fire was located in the mechanical room on the second floor. Sprinklers kept the fire contained and it was determined that smoke detectors did work in the building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.