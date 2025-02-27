Duckworth lays into Trump over veteran layoffs: 'middle finger to our heroes'

The Brief U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth and veterans criticized federal job cuts under Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Duckworth claims Trump has fired more veterans than any other U.S. president. Federal employees, including veterans, are facing job losses as agencies downsize.



A group of veterans and U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth are speaking out against what they say are harmful job cuts affecting former service members under the leadership of President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk.

What we know:

During a Thursday town hall, Duckworth—an Iraq War veteran and double amputee—condemned Trump’s record on veteran employment, calling his policies a "slap to the face" of those who served.

She accused him of firing more veterans from federal jobs than any previous president.

"It's a middle finger to our heroes," Duckworth said. "It's a slap to the face of the sacrifices our veterans have made. It's BS, frankly, and every one of us who served should feel insulted."

"How dare a five-time draft dodging coward turn his back on the men and women who, unlike him, actually were brave enough to serve our nation in uniform," she continued. "How dare he and Elon Musk sit in their ivory towers and use their power to stomp on those who are feeling powerless."

Duckworth says she and others were able to get some of the veterans their jobs back.

However, many others remain unemployed as the Trump administration continues its push to shrink the federal workforce and cut spending.

Federal employees at USAID were reportedly given just 15 minutes to gather their belongings and go.

Outside USAID headquarters in Washington, D.C., supporters gathered to show solidarity with displaced employees.

"To be honest, I'm heartbroken. I thought I would be working here for the next 20 years," said Juliane Alfen, a former federal employee. "So I'm just trying to figure out what's next. But I'm really proud of the work that we do."

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how many veterans have lost their jobs due to the federal workforce cuts.

What's next:

Federal agencies have until April to submit plans outlining how they will consolidate offices or relocate positions outside Washington, D.C.

Meanwhile, Democrats have vowed to fight the job cuts.