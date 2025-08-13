Illinois man was 3 times over legal limit during high-speed police chase

article

The Brief A Batavia man accused of fleeing police after a hit-and-run will stay in custody until trial. Police say Michael J. Fox, 28, sped away at up to 70 mph before running a red light and crashing into another vehicle. Two people were hurt, and officers say Fox’s blood-alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit.



An Illinois man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase after a hit-and-run crash will remain in custody pending trial.

Michael J. Fox, 28, faces several charges, including two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated DUI, reckless driving and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

According to Warrenville police, Fox initially stopped after striking another car on Aug. 11 but then drove away when an officer approached, reaching speeds of up to 70 mph before running a red light and hitting a Honda CRV.

Two people in the Honda were hospitalized with minor injuries. Officers reported that Fox appeared intoxicated at the scene and there was an open bottle of alcohol in the vehicle. Fox had a blood-alcohol content of 0.267—more than three times the legal limit.

What they're saying:

"Driving under the influence of alcohol, refusing to stop for a traffic crash, and refusing to stop for police is unacceptable behavior on our roadways, and I want to commend the Warrenville police officers for being vigilant and making every effort to protect the members of the public," Warrenville Police Chief Sam Bonilla said in a statement.

What's next:

Fox's next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 8.