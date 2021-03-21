Dundee man faces up to 30 years in prison for kidnapping, robbery at suburban Spring Hill Mall

article

A Dundee man faces up to 30 years in prison for kidnapping a security guard and robbing phone stores in 2016 at a north suburban mall.

Cesar Natali-Rodriguez, 26, was found guilty of armed robbery, kidnapping, armed violence, theft and unlawful restraint, the Kane County State’s Attorney’s office announced Friday.

Natali-Rodriguez and his accomplice waited for a security guard on Nov. 1, 2016, inside Spring Hill Mall in West Dundee then bound his hands with zip ties and covered his eyes with sunglasses which had duct tape over the lenses, the state’s attorney’s office said.

The two asked the guard for information on the mall security videos and broke into the Cricket Wireless store and the T-Mobile kiosk, taking more than $10,000 worth of cellphones, the state’s attorney’s office said.

After robbing the stores, Natali-Rodriguez and his accomplice took the guard to a secluded part of the mall which was under construction, and left him handcuffed to a drainpipe, the state’s attorney’s office said.

DNA evidence found on the zip ties and sunglasses matched to Natali-Rodriguez, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

Natali-Rodriguez’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 7. He remains held in the Kane County jail on a $750,000 bond.