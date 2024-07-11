Expand / Collapse search

Duo charged in armed carjacking on Chicago's South Side

By Maggie Duly
Published  July 11, 2024 8:59am CDT
Caleb Pettis and Asia Andrewin (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO - A man and woman were accused of carjacking a woman at gunpoint in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood Wednesday. 

Caleb Pettis, 18, and Asia Andrewin, 19, both of Chicago, were arrested around noon just a few hours after the carjacking. 

Police said the offenders took a car from a 32-year-old woman in the 700 block of West 81st Place while armed with a gun. 

After the carjacking, police said Pettis discharged his weapon in the 7000 block of South Dante Avenue. 

Police picked the pair up in the 5900 block of S. Racine Avenue. They were both charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

Pettis was charged with felony reckless discharge and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. 

They were scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Thursday. 