Duo robbed several banks, credit union in Chicago's suburbs: indictment

Two men have been indicted on charges of robbing several banks and a credit union in Chicago's suburbs.

Charles Lawler and Tarandle Lee robbed four of the financial institutions in 2021 and 2022, according to the indictment. Lawler robbed another bank by himself.

Here's where and when the robberies occurred:

Sept. 22, 2021: Lawler robbed BMO Harris Bank in Naperville, Ill.

Sept. 28, 2021: Lawler and Lee robbed Old Second Bank in Lisle, Ill.

Oct. 6, 2021: Lawler and Lee robbed Bank Financial in Westmont, Ill.

Jan. 3, 2022: Lawler and Lee robbed BMO Harris Bank in Woodridge, Ill.

April 14, 2022: Lawler and Lee robbed DuPage Credit Union in Downers Grove, Ill.

The indictment also seeks forfeiture of $29,944 from the duo.

Lawler, 53, of Villa Park, and Lee, 44, of Bolingbrook, are in custody and due in court on Tuesday.