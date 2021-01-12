Duo wanted in Palatine stabbing: police

Police in Palatine are searching for two suspects after a man was wounded in a stabbing Tuesday morning in the northwest suburb.

Officers responded about 8:30 a.m. and found a man with stab wounds and bleeding in the 1000 block of Bayside Drive, Palatine police said in a statement.

The man, about 20 years old, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said the incident was isolated.

The suspects are males in their late teens, and were last seen going north though an apartment complex on Bayside Drive, police said. They wore black jackets.