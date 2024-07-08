Convicted sexual predator in Illinois sent threatening emails to woman, her employer: sheriff

A convicted sexual predator was arrested by DuPage County deputies last week for allegedly sending threatening and intimidating emails to a woman and her employer.

Christian J. Warzyva, 54, faces charges of identity theft, failure to register as a sex offender, intimidation, threats and possession of a fraudulent identification card.

Vincent J. Cassano was initially reported missing and endangered in February 2023. Investigators with the DuPage County Sheriff's Office located him at the Rockford Illinois Salvation Army Center.

After he was located, a criminal investigation was initiated due to unauthorized credit card activity and intimidating and threatening emails sent to the victim and her employer.

It was discovered that Vincent J. Cassano's true identity was Warzyva, who was previously charged and convicted nearly 20 years ago in Sangamon County, Illinois for aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving a three-year-old victim. It was also determined that Warzyva was a non-compliant sexual predator.

After 18 months, Warzyva was apprehended by the sheriff's office and agents from the United States Secret Service on July 3.

Warzyva also had outstanding warrants for violating the sex offender registry act and an order of protection under his alias.

He is being detained at the DuPage County Sheriff's Office Jail pending trial and remains under investigation by the United States Secret Service.