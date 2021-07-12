DuPage County Fairgrounds vaccination clinic relocating to Wheaton

The vaccination clinic at the DuPage County Fairgrounds is relocating.

According to DuPage County Health, vaccine administration will be moved to the Central Public Health Center in Wheaton.

The focus will now shift to other vaccination strategies including mobile clinics provided by the department's care van.

Saturday will be the last day vaccines will be offered at the Fairgrounds.

Vaccinations at the Central Public Health Center located at 111 North County Farm Road will begin July 19 and will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

