Expand / Collapse search

DuPage County Fairgrounds vaccination clinic relocating to Wheaton

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
DuPage County
FOX 32 Chicago

DuPage County Fairgrounds vaccination clinic is moving to Wheaton

According to DuPage County Health, the Fairgrounds vaccine administration will be moved to the Central Public Health Center in Wheaton.

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - The vaccination clinic at the DuPage County Fairgrounds is relocating.

According to DuPage County Health, vaccine administration will be moved to the Central Public Health Center in Wheaton.

The focus will now shift to other vaccination strategies including mobile clinics provided by the department's care van.

Saturday will be the last day vaccines will be offered at the Fairgrounds.

Vaccinations at the Central Public Health Center located at 111 North County Farm Road will begin July 19 and will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP