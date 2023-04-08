DuPage County man charged in high speed chase

article

A DuPage County man is charged with leading police on a high speed chase in Carol Stream.

Prosecutors said Tyler Goorley, 31, was spotted on Friday night not wearing a seatbelt. Police tried to pull him over, officers said, but he ignored their lights and ran "multiple" stop signs, reaching 58 mph in a 25 mph zone. Soon, he crashed into a fire hydrant, police said.

Police said they found an open bottle of Modelo beer and a case of Modelo on the passenger floorboard.

Goorley is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, driving while license is suspended/revoked, and misdemeanor DUI among other offenses.

Bond is set at $70,000.