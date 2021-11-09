DuPage County man gets 50 year sentence for sexually assaulting and murdering his ex-wife

article

A suburban man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting and murdering his ex-wife.

The DuPage County State's Attorney said that Jose Granados, 43, killed Nancy Bustos in October 2011 in an apartment in Glen Ellyn. Then he fled to Mexico until he was extradited back to DuPage County in 2017.

Bustos was the mother of their children. Her body was found in the apartment's bathroom. She had been strangled.

Granados will be required to serve 100% of the murder sentence and 85% of the Sexual Assault sentence before being eligible for parole. He will receive credit for time served in the DuPage County Jail.

