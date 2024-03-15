Durbin praises Irish contributions during St. Patrick's Day celebration

Irish heritage was celebrated Friday at the Union League Club in Chicago.

The Irish-American Partnership held their annual St. Patrick's Day celebration with a number of leaders taking part.

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin was among those taking part, commending the Irish people for all they've done to help Ukrainian refugees.

"The Irish have opened up their homes and their nation to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees. For a nation of 5 million people, that is an extraordinary sacrifice," Durbin said.

A number of Irish dignitaries were among those in attendance at Friday's event.