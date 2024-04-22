DuSable Lake Shore Drive construction begins, prompting lane closures — what to know

Construction on DuSable Lake Shore Drive began Monday, prompting lane closures and traffic disruptions for commuters.

Currently, one southbound lane is closed until 9 a.m. Tuesday. Following that, three lanes will be closed in the same direction until 4 p.m. daily until May 6.

The pavement repair project will be conducted in phases, addressing both southbound and northbound lanes. Lane closures for the entirety of the project will stretch between Roosevelt and 31st Street.

The Chicago Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan ahead, allow extra time for their commute, and consider utilizing public transportation.

From April 22 to May 6, one southbound lane will be closed overnight (4 p.m. to 9 a.m.), with three lanes closed during the day (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

Following this, from May 6 to May 20, one northbound lane will be closed overnight (4 p.m. to 9 a.m.), and three lanes will be closed during the day (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

Continuing, from May 20 to June 3, two southbound lanes will be closed overnight (4 p.m. to 9 a.m.), and three lanes will be closed during the day (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

Lastly, from June 3 to June 17, two northbound lanes will be closed overnight (4 p.m. to 9 a.m.), and three lanes will be closed during the day (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

The project is expected to last for a duration of eight weeks.