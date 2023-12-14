Dusek's Tavern – Pilsen neighborhood staple – to close its doors for good

A beloved Pilsen community staple plans to close its doors for good at the end of the year.

Dusek's Tavern in the historic music venue, Thalia Hall, announced on Wednesday that they will turn off the lights for the last time on New Year's Eve.

"Dusek’s was the blood, sweat and tears of so many talented people over the years who lived and breathed it. If anyone would have told me that our little slice of Pilsen would have lasted for almost 11 years, I would have never believed it," Dusek's said in a statement.

The restaurant said Thalia Hall, Tack Room and Punch House would remain open.

"We achieved everything we set out to do and more. From Michelin stars and other accolades, to serving some of our favorite artists and friends," the statement continued.

Dusek's will close following dinner service on New Year's Eve. The restaurant crew thanked their loyal patrons and said to stay tuned for what's next.