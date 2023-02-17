E2 nightclub stampede victims to be remembered with vigil 20 years after tragedy

The E2 nightclub is gone but the building still stands at 2347 S. Michigan Ave., in the South Loop.

There is no sign to mark the tragedy but the 21 lives lost in 2003 will be remembered with a vigil.

The second-floor E2 nightclub was overcrowded that night 20 years ago when a security guard used pepper spray to break up a fight.

The crowd ran for the main exit. Patrons fell down the long, narrow staircase, on top of one another. People were trampled, crushed, suffocated.

Twenty-one young people died in a gathering spot that was supposed to be shut down for building code violations.

Many of the victims were parents of young children. Michael Wilson was the father of a 3-year-old he called Little Mike. That toddler is now 23 and grew up without a father.

Dawn Valenti is a crisis responder and victims advocate organizing the vigil. Michael Wilson was her best friend’s son.

She said the tragedy was devastating to the families and to the city. Afterward, everyone was pointing the finger of blame.

The city of Chicago and the owners of the building were taken to court. The building owners served time on probation and community service. There were safety improvements in the building code but some believe the 21 victims deserve a permanent memorial.