Early voting for March 19 primary delayed in Chicago after court order

Early voting for the March 19 primary in Chicago is facing a delay following a court order from the Appellate Court of Illinois.

The order has led to the suspension of early voting at the downtown supersite located at 191 N. Clark and the site at 69 W. Washington until further notice. The Chicago Board of Elections says they are actively working to reopen these sites at the earliest convenience.

The court order requires the removal of a candidate's name from the ballot, Ashonta C. Rice, a candidate for Judge of the Circuit Court, on the Democratic Party ballot. In compliance with the court order, the Chicago Board of Elections must reprogram all early voting touchscreen machines to reflect the removal of Rice.

Meanwhile, Democratic Vote By Mail ballots for the primary election have not yet been sent out to Chicago voters but will be as soon as possible.

