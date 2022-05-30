Early voting for next month's primary kicks off for Chicago voters May 31

A reminder for Chicago voters: Early voting for next month's primary kicks off Tuesday, May 31.

The Chicago Board of Elections pushed early voting back until after the holiday weekend.

The supersite location on Clark Street will open Tuesday.

Early voting throughout the city will begin June 13, and continue through election day — which is June 28.

Secure drop boxes for vote by mail ballots will also be available at early voting sites.