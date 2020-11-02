Early voting turnout in Chicago higher than ever

Nationwide, more than 97 million people have voted. In Chicago, more than 756,000 people have cast a ballot.

The Loop super site line once again stretched down the block Monday as early voters faced at least a couple of concerns.

“A: It’s cold out. B: There’s a pandemic,” said John Wahhae.

Many in Chicago decided to vote early, in case that list of troubles multiplies come Election Day.

“I just didn’t want the hassle just in case there’s going to be a lot of people out there tomorrow and just to kind of get it over with,” said Latoya Lewis.

“I wanted to wait until tomorrow but I said no, I’m going to get up and do it. Why? Because I feel like I need to,” said Jeff Williamson.

The early voting turnout in Chicago was higher than the city had ever seen, but it is vote-by-mail that is crushing the records.

“We have shattered our previous vote by mail record,” said Marisel Hernandez of the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners.

The vote-by-mail tally in Chicago has quadrupled the record from four years ago. But there are still around 100,000 ballots that haven't been turned in.

If you end up waiting in line to vote, you might get a meal from local chefs like Sarah Weitz, who is working with World Central Kitchen.

“They really believe food is community and food is hope and make sure people stay in line and are hydrated and have snacks,” said Chef Sarah Weitz of The Fat Shallot.

Chefs for the polls will be ready to feed voters as polls open on Election Day 6 AM to 7 PM.