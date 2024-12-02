EarlyBirds Club offers women a safe, inclusive outlet to dance the night away

The Brief Two friends created EarlyBirds Club, a dance party for middle-aged women, trans, and non-binary individuals, offering a joyful, safe space. Despite one founder's Stage 4 cancer diagnosis, the events have been a massive hit, selling out in Chicago and expanding to New York and Los Angeles. Each party donates 10% of proceeds to charity, spreading joy while giving back.



In this morning’s Good News Guarantee, a pair of old high school friends developed the ultimate dance party for women of a certain age, and it’s taking off like wildfire.

"I think these parties kind of bring you back to the person you might have been before kids, before you started your career," said EarlyBirds Club co-founder Laura Baginski.

It’s a safe space for middle-aged women, trans and non-binary individuals to dance the night away. Just not the whole night. This party ends at 10 p.m.

The idea was concocted at a 30-year high school reunion in Arlington Heights between friends Laura Baginski and Susie Lee.

Susie had been diagnosed with cancer, that’s now impacting her voice, but she didn’t want to miss out on the chance, she says, to help others find joy.

"I thought it might be a bad idea to start a business with someone with Stage 4 breast cancer, but life is short, whatever opportunities come, you've got to take it," Susie said.

And that’s what the two friends did. They’ve hosted 10 sold-out Chicago events and are not expanding to New York and Los Angeles.

"It brings me joy to see other people having a great time, remembering who they are, smiling and laughing at the events," Susie said.

Their next event in December at Beat Kitchen is sold out but, there are still tickets available in February for their "Galentine’s" themed event at Park West.

Ten percent of proceeds always benefit a local charity. For more information, head on over to their website.